Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Speaks Up About The Use OF IVF Technology In His Upcoming Comedy Drama

After giving three back to back big successful films Kesari, Mission Mangal & Housefull 4 this year, Akshay Kumar is all set to end 2019 on a happy note. His next comedy-drama Good Newwz is the last release of this year and its trailer has been received very well by the audience.

Good Newwz which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani in lead is based on two couples with the same last name “Batra” having birth related difficulty. As they both opt for the IVF method, their sperms get mixed up.

Akshay Kumar and Good Newwz stars recently launched their first song from the film in Chandigarh. Talking about the IVF technology at the launch event, he said, “IVF ki vajah se 8 million babies have come in this world. There are so many families who cannot have babies and because of this technology, it has come out in such a good way. Through this film, we are bringing this serious subject thoda commercially to the audience.”

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release on Dec 27, 2019.

Earlier talking at the trailer launch in Mumbai, KJo said, “Good news to me is when an actor agrees to do my film at a low price, but that’s a good news Akshay hasn’t given me so far.”

He added: “I feel if I hear some good news, then there is also a bad news around the corner — unless the good news is about something like the birth of a child. I still remember when I got the information of my two babies, I felt really happy. I feel, after hearing every good news you hear some bad news, and I guess there is some kind of ‘kabhi khushi kabhie gham’ situation that takes place in our lives. So, I don’t hold on to that news with a lot of joy ever. Rather, I am a bit of a cynic that way.”

