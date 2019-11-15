Good Newwz Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Good Newwz stars- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh came in with a special treat for their fans yesterday when they released the posters of movie. The first look of the upcoming family comedy left the viewers in splits and the result of it all are up on Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Good Newwz’s reception amongst the audience.

The first look posters featured the male leads, Akshay and Diljit, stuck between the baby bumps of their love interests, Kareena and Kiara respectively. The makers later unveiled the ladies, where one could be seen in a complete sassy look (Kareena) while the other maintained a simple yet elegant look (Kiara).

Kareena Kapoor Khan is dressed in a blue bodycon dress and Kiara Advani has paired a blue denim jacket with a green top and jeans. Kiara is also seen sporting a sindoor.

Check out the posters below:







Along with the posters, Akshay also shared that the movie will be the biggest goof up of the year and “goof-ups are bound to multiply” with the movie.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27.

Incase you liked the posters or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

