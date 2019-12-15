Good Newwz Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Bollywood Exagerrates Labour Pain In Films

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is a hilarious take on the IVF procedure of pregnancy and the trailer has impressed everyone.

Recently, during a media interaction, Bebo was asked how Bollywood exaggerates labour pain in the films and shows a pregnant woman screaming and shouting loudly in pain. Kareena agreed that Hindi films do exaggerate it a bit.

The actress said, “Of course, it’s a Hindi film so there will be a little exaggeration. But in Good Newwz, we have tried to show it as it would be as much. Also, labour pains also differ from person to person. My mother with me was 24 hours in labour.”

When asked about her labour pain when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated, “I actually had to have a cesarean because his (Taimur) head was down. So, he had already turned very fast. So he was ready to come out and it was very low. So I was very hyper. I was getting anxiety during labour.”

She concluded, “With women, sometimes, it depends. Maybe some do get anxiety. Like I would get extra anxiety, maybe I would scream. But yes, we do exaggerate a bit. Not denying that.”

In Good Newwz, both Kareena and Kiara are shown pregnant. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!