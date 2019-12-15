Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Brother FINALLY Reacts To Paras Chhabra’s Comments; Calls Out For Having Double Standard

Once upon a time Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz happened to be really good friends in Bigg Boss 13 house but then life happened. No, we are not just saying for the heck of it but the two have been into quite a few ugly fights in the history of Bigg Boss. Sidharth and Asim have got a huge fan following though.

They are one of the best contestants of this season and it’ll be interesting to see who wins the show. Well, all said and done now the two are not really friends in the house. While Sidharth and Paras Chhabra were kept in the secret room away from all the housemates, they were closely tracking all the activities of other housemates. During the Post-office task, mastermind Vikas Gupta tore the letters that came from housemates families and Paras and Sidharth applauded him for the same.

When Asim did the same thing with Mahira, Paras criticised it. Although Asim apologised to her later quite a few times and netizens supported this act of Asim. Asim’s brother, Umar Riaz has come in support of him and tweeted for it. He called Paras for having double standards and wrote, “When #vikasgupta does it , he is the master mind and when #asim did it , he decieted mahira. Wah wah ! Double standards ki bi had hai. Get a life guys! #asimriaz #UnstoppableAsim.”

When #vikasgupta does it , he is the master mind and when #asim did it , he decieted mahira. Wah wah ! Double standards ki bi had hai. Get a life guys!#asimriaz#UnstoppableAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 13, 2019

We can’t wait to see what happens tonight in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

