Cardi B Fans Want Her To Cheat On Husband Offset With THIS Person

Fans feel it's right for the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker to be cheating on her reportedly unfaithful husband Offset.

Rapper Cardi B’s fans want her to date her “handsome” bodyguard.

Cardi’s bodyguard recently got some attention from the rapper’s fans following their appearance at the courthouse, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The bodyguard, who goes by the name Price on his Instagram account, went viral for his dapper looks.

“Ummmm the gentleman who’s hop scotching your train tho?” a fan asked about Cardi’s security.

Fans feel it’s right for the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker to be cheating on her reportedly unfaithful husband Offset with her bodyguard.

One wrote on Twitter: “Cardi B needs to do the right thing and cheat on Offset with her bodyguard.”

Another said: “I am not one to advertise dishonest however boooooy I am all for this.”

Cardi has not responded yet.

Meanwhile the “I like it” rapper recently made headlines with her court appearance when she turned out for a hearing of her August 2018 assault case in a huge coat with a long train, made of full feathers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!