Shweta Tiwari On Doing Intimate Scenes: “Even Amitabh Bachchan Did & Shah Rukh Khan Is Doing It”

After winning hearts on television screens, Shweta Tiwari is all set to make a mark for herself in the digital world. The actress will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Hum Tum Aur Them which will stream of ALTBalaji as well as Zee5.

The actress stars alongside Akshay Oberoi in the web series. The promo was recently out and for the first time, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is seeing doing steamy and intimate scenes on screens. In an interview, Shweta Tiwari revealed what was going on in her mind while shooting for those scenes.

In an interview with Indian Express, when asked if doing intimate scenes will change the audience’s perception towards her or not, Tiwari answered, “It will definitely change. I said yes to this show first and I got its script only later. When I saw intimate scenes, kissing and all in the script, I got tensed up.”

She also shared that her daughter Palak Tiwari supported her majorly on doing intimate scenes. Palak told the actress that as she is a 90s actress and has fans from her Kasautii days, this is the right opportunity as years later, no one will cast her as a heroine. So with this, she can gain new fans and followers of today’s generation.

About doing the intimate scenes, Shweta said, “I thought over it and realised everyone is doing it. Even Amitabh Bachchan kissed in Black. Shah Rukh Khan is doing it. So I said yes. But then, I only knew about the kissing part, so when I went on the sets and realised it’s much more than that, I locked myself in my room and started saying ‘I can’t do it!’. In the script, they mention that it’s an intimate scene, but what exactly happens in the process of shooting, you won’t know. But the show’s team gave me time to adjust because they knew it was my first time. They were very cooperative.”

