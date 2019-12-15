Salman Khan To Marry Katrina Kaif? Sunil Grover Just Spilled The Beans

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make for a hot pair on screen. The duo has worked together in several films and every time they romance on screen, they make our hearts beat faster with their mesmerising chemistry.

While their fans wish they come together in real life too, the duo always addresses each other as good friends. Recently, Sunil Grover visited the set of Bigg Boss 13 as his Comedy Nights With Kapil character ‘Gutthi’.

On the stage of BB13, Gutthi was romancing Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Gutthi asked Salman Khan to marry him and said that he is ‘hotter than Katrina Kaif’. Well, what caught our attention was how Sunil mentioned Kat’s name while asking Khan to marry him. Did the actor-comedian just give us a hint that the superstar might marry Katrina? Well, no one knows.

Further, when Gutthi asked the Kick actor to marry him the song ‘Dil Diyan Gallan‘ from Tiger Zinda Hai was playing in the background. When Sunil left the stage, the superstar joked that now every time he would look at Kat, her face would remind him of the moments he spent with Sunil Grover on the BB13 sets.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Dabangg 3 which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The film will hit the screens on December 20.

