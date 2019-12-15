Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 2: Continues To Dominate!

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: Dwayne Johnson and the team is scoring high here in India despite the presence of strong performer in the form of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2. As of now, Jumanji: The Next Level is in the position to emerge as the box office winner.

After collecting 5.30 crores on opening day, Jumanji: The Next Level grew on Saturday to add another 8.40 crores. Also, the movie earned around 1.30 crores during the paid previews that were held on Thursday. The overall total of this adventure flick now stands at 15 crores.

On day 3 i.e. today, the movie is expected to score over 12 crores and anything above that will be a win-win situation for all those associated.

Speaking about its dominating run, Jumanji: The Next Level took a headstart at the Indian box-office on day one, over this week’s Bollywood releases — the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 and The Body featuring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor.

The new “Jumanji” film registered the business of Rs 5.30 crore in India on Friday, while Mardaani 2 collected Rs 3.8 crore. “The Body” had a really slow start recording Rs 0.50 crore.

The fantasy comic adventure “Jumanji: The Next Level” picks up where 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” left off, but there is a difference. The twist is that the grandfather (played by Danny DeVito) of one of the game’s original players and his old-time buddy (Danny Glover) get transported into the game, too.

