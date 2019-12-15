Video: Ram Charan Shakes A Leg With Sania Mirza & Farah Khan To The Tunes Of Ghungroo

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan was all present at Tennis sensation Sania Mirza’s younger sister Anam Mirza’s lavishing wedding. Anam recently got married to former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in Hyderabad.

A video shared on Twitter by Ram’s wife Upasana from the wedding ceremony, has been going viral all over the internet.

The video that we are talking about has the dapper-looking RRR star shaking his leg in style with Sania and Bollywood choreographer & filmmaker Farah Khan to the tunes of Ghungroo from Hrithik Roshan’s Hindi film War.

Upasna shared the video with a caption that read: This is called “rocking the dance floor ! “ @MirzaSania @TheFarahKhan #ramcharan #AbBasAnamHi

On the work front, Ram who was last seen on big screens early this year in Telugu action venture Vinaya Vidheya Rama, is currently all busy wrapping up the final portions of RRR.

Talking about RRR, Ram in the film will be seen opposite the gorgeous Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The film also stars the dashing Jr.NTR in lead.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju, while Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

The film also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

“RRR” is being helmed by SS Rajamouli and will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

