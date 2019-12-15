Salman Khan Receives Bomb Blast Threat At Galaxy Apartment; 16-Year-Old From UP Booked

Salman Khan and his fans are very excited about the release of his film, Dabangg 3. The film is the third part of his Dabangg series in which the actor plays the cop named Chulbul Pandey.

While the superstar is focused on making the film’s buzz reach at a larger scale, he amid all this, he a bomb blast threat at his place is sent to him. A 16-year-old boy from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has threatened that a bomb blast with take place at Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the 16-year-old boy, who is now booked sent a hoax mail to the Mumbai police about the bomb blast threat. The email read – “Bandra me Galaxy, Salman Khan ke ghar par agle 2 ghante me blast hoga, rok sakte ho to rok lo (There will be a blast at Galaxy, Salman Khan’s house in the next two hours. Try to stop it if you can).”

The email was sent to Mumbai police on December 4, 2019 which made them alert. Immediately, Additional commissioner of police Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma; deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya; senior inspector of Bandra police station, Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) visited Salman’s Galaxy Apartments to look for the bomb.

When the team reached his residence, the actor wasn’t home. But they told all the family members to evacuate the house till the search operation was going on. After scanning the house for four hours, nothing was to be found.

An officer from Bandra Police Station told the daily, “We checked every nook and corner of his apartment, and the building, which took us around three to four hours. Only after that, the family was shifted back to their apartment.”

A police officer revealed that the boy who sent this threat to the police was preparing for this CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) and someone had advised him to hide in Tis Hazari Court so that he doesn’t get in the hands of the police.

