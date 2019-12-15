BREAKING: Salman Khan’s Cop Franchise With Dabangg, Radhe & Kick Is NOT Happening!

Salman Khan has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Dabangg 3, and the buzz is higher than ever. Recently, the actor revealed that he is planning to do a crossover film with his cop characters – Radhe, Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey and Kick’s Devil. But looks like that isn’t happening after all.

Yes, you heard it right! Earlier this week, when the actor said so in an interview, fans were elated for a Salman Khan cop franchise. While Rohit Shetty has already gone way ahead with it, it is Salman Khan’s mass appeal that fans cannot get enough of and desperately want to witness the crossover film. However, the actor has now denied all the news himself.

Yesterday, at a media interaction, when Koimoi.com asked Salman Khan to how he came up with the idea of the cross over and whether the work on it has begun, the actor said, “Are aise maine bol diya.. Don’t take me seriously on these. Radhe, Chulbul Pandey, Devil.. all 4-5 together? That was a thought that we had.. just a thought”

Well, that breaks our heart and we’re sure that the fans will be heart-broken too. However the actor as earlier revealed is already on Dabangg 4, and that is one reason to celebrate! Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is slated for a release on December 20, 2019. The movie has been directed by Prabhudheva, and also features Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar amongst others, in pivotal roles.

Dabangg 3, is a prequel to the Dabangg franchise, and the movie marks the debut of Saiee, who is Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter.

Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as Chulbul Pandey’s young love interest, and Sonakshi Sinha will be reviving her role of Rajjo.

