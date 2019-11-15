Filhall Hits 100 Million Views! Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon & Team Celebrate The Feat In A Unique Way

Akshay Kumar is riding high on the success of back to back successful films. His 3 films this year have proved to be among the top grossers and two entered the 200 crores club as well. Apart from this, he has a long list of exciting films scheduled for release till 2021. But, that’s not it and there’s more.

Akshay’s debut music video Filhall which features him along with fresh face Nupur Sanon has also proved to be a great success story. Within a few days of its release, the B Praak song has topped the charts nationwide. The song written by Jaani has got more than 100 million views on YouTube and it’s just a starting.

Superstar Akshay took to Instagram to thank his fans for making the song such a huge success and also posted a video to entertain them. In the video, he along with Nupur Sanon, B Praak & Jaani is seen having loads of fun. All four of them are riding together in the car and enjoying while singing along with the song. The video is surely a treat for the fans of all four.

Akshay shared the video on IG and captioned it, “#FILHALL toh yun hai ki 100 MILLION views ka celebration ho raha hai🎉‬

‪When I’d heard this song I knew it was extraordinary but never did I expect such a great response. A big THANK YOU to‬ @bpraak ‪@nupursanon@jaani777 @arvindrkhaira@azeemdayani and most importantly YOU all 🙏🏻♥️”

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in Good Newwz which is a comedy film also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release on Dec 27, 2019. The trailer of the film is slated to release on November 18, 2019.

