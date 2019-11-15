Shah Rukh Khan Is NOT A Part Of Asuran’s Hindi Remake, Confirms Director

Shah Rukh Khan’s debacle from movies post his 2018 release Zero has not been taken well by his fans. The fans have been waiting for the actor to announce his next project but the wait is just not getting over. Shah Rukh Khan’s name was linked to many film’s including South director Vetrimaaran’s film Asuran but we think he is not doing this film too.

Yes, you read it right. It was said that Shah Rukh Khan will feature in the Hindi remake of Vetrimaaran’s film Asuran but the director has cleared the air and revealed that the film was never on the cards. The director was asked about the film and working with Shah Rukh Khan to which he completely denied the rumours.

In a report in Latestly.in, the director was quoted saying, said, “It was a courtesy call which lasted two hours. We discussed a lot of things including Asuran. We didn’t discuss anything about remaking Asuran.” Well, there goes another project we won’t see Shah Rukh Khan in.

Shah Rukh is rumoured to be a part of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha also. The buzz is that he will join hands with south director Atlee for a film and was supposed to announce the film on his birthday. No confirmation about the same was made on his birthday or later. Atlee, however, had dropped hints on working with the megastar.

Well, we would like to end the article on a good note and tell you that you will get to see Shah Rukh in at least a cameo role in Brahmastra. The megastar is playing a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!