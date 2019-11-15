Darbar Update: Music Launch Of Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller To Take Place On This Date?

Megastar Rajinikanth who was last seen on the big screen in Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Petta early this year has been trending all over following his upcoming action thriller, Darbar.

Rajinikanth fans can’t wait to catch their favourite star on the big screen after a gap of one long year.

The latest news related to the Rajini starrer is, as per a report from filmibeat.com, the music launch of Darbar may take place on 7th December at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the Darbar team.

Talking about Darbar, the film is been helmed by AR Murugadoss. It is for the first time where the actor-director duo of Murugadoss and Rajinikanth has collaborated for a film.

One will get to see Rajinikanth in an action avatar in Darbar, as the actor will be seen donning the role of a cop after a long gap of 27 years.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has lady superstar aka Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar among others in pivotal roles.

So far the posters and motion poster of the film which was unveiled last week has been well appreciated by the audience.

The Rajinikanth starrer has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

The action thriller will hit big screens in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

The Rajinikanth starrer will release on 15th January on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

