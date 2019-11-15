Post Rahul Bose’s Banana Row, Now Shekhar Ravjiani Shares His Incident Worth 1672 For 3 Eggs At A 5-Star Hotel 

What was the highest that you have ever paid for eggs? Well, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani paid Rs 1,672 for three egg whites and internet surely cannot digest the fact. Shekhar in a tweet shared the news of paying a bomb for something as small as egg whites and the news went viral in no time.

Recently, we saw Dil Dhadakne Do actor Rahul Bose paying 442 for two bananas in a 5-star hotel in Chandigarh. The episode had spread like fire on internet and Rahul Bose was overnight the news and the meme material for a brief period.

Joining the list of high bill payers is Shekhar, who was in a 5-star hotel in Ahmedabad where he was charged Rs 1,672 for three boiled egg whites. Sharing the snapshot of the bill, he wrote, “Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal.”

Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???

That was an Eggxorbitant meal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

The tweet spread like wildfire and is now a wholesome ‘meal’ for the memers. If you are someone who has ever been to grocery shopping for once in their life know that an egg roughly costs Rs 5. That means if we calculate we can approx by 27 Dozens of eggs with the money our music composer has paid for three.

Well, Twitter while exploding with replies had many questions as well as suggestions for Shekhar. While one asked him whether those were dragon eggs, one also pointed out that what was he even expecting before getting into a 5-star hotel.

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Gold plated eggs hai kya pic.twitter.com/rw4iQ8sujJ — Is'haaq ahmad (@AhmadHaaq) November 15, 2019

Normal eggs with the "Hyatt Eggs"..!! 🥚 pic.twitter.com/tiAkwTZ9S5 — The Debonair (Whale) (@TheDebonair19) November 15, 2019

The service charge of 5% is maybe for the chicken which laid the eggs — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) November 14, 2019

Dinosaur eggs? — Sinhrann (@sinhrann) November 15, 2019

You went to Hyatt.

You saw the menu and knew the amount.

You ordered the eggs.

You ate the eggs.

You paid the bill.

You must have given a tip too.

BUT…..

Crying has become a fashion. — Certified2Wander (@amit987840) November 15, 2019

