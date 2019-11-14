Good Newwz NEW Poster: Akshay Kumar-Diljit Dosanjh’s Goof Up Is Filled With Glamour & Baby Bumps!

Seems like Akshay Kumar has promised to make the week super happening for his fans, since the actor has been dropping poster and announcements of his next films. After sharing the biggest goof-up posters of Good Newwz that featured him and Diljit Dosanjh, now the makers have shared a poster of the complete cast and we cannot ask for anything more!

The new poster features Akshay, Diljit, Kareena Kapor Khan and Kiara Advani. Following the same pattern of the previous posters, the new on is the two male leads stuck between the baby bumps of the two female leads.

Sharing the poster Akshay wrote, “The goof-ups are bound to multiply…and that’s how you get, #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December.”

What is to be noticed are the expressions, while Akshay is confused and irritated, Diljit seems to be at peace and fun. Kareena can be seen rocking her glam self even with the belly as she can be seen wearing a bodycon dress. Meanwhile, Kiara is dressed in a casual self sporting sindoor and looking beautiful.

Good Newwz is a laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby. The film is a hilarious take on the subject and will feature Kiara and Diljit at the second couple.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, directed by Raj Mehta the film is set to hit the screens on December 27. The makers have promised to end this year with a bang, and the posters have already increased the anticipation.

