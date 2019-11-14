Good Newwz FIRST Posters Ft. Akshay Kumar & Diljit Dosanjh: First Ever Goof Up In Life We’re Wanting To Happen Soon!

While the cine-goers were rejoicing over Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom news, the makers of Good Newwz have served us with another treat. The first poster of the movie also starring Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh has been unveiled, and it’s the first-ever time that we’re happy about a goof-up taking place in our lives.

The first poster of Good Newwz features two women standing sideways highlight their baby bumps, and Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh stuck between their bellies in the respective posters. While the upper half of the ladies has been cropped out of the frame, it is obvious that one is Kareena Kapoor Khan and the other is Kiara Advani. On one hand, Khiladi Kumar can be seen in his super confused expressions, Diljit, on the other hand, can be seen enjoying the entire situation. The tagline ‘Biggest Goof-Up of the year’ is a hint to the super entertaining movie that Good Newwz is going to be!

Check out the latest released posters below:

Good Newwz is a laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

While wishing Akshay on his 52nd birthday on Monday, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film, brought the title change to fans’ notice with his tweet.

“Happy birthday Akshay, we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can’t wait for all of you to see it,” he wrote.

Good Newwz will release on December 27.

