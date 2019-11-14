Actor-filmmaker Sohum Shah of “Tumbbad” fame is happy to be a part of the “extremely engaging” film “The Big Bull“, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this film. The story of the film is extremely engaging. When I started reading the script, I simply couldn’t keep it aside till I reached the end, it was so engrossing. Plus the character I play is very interesting. Everything about it was so good that I was compelled to say a ‘yes’ immediately,” said Sohum about the film produced by Ajay Devgn.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is a crime drama. Sohum had to undergo intense preparations for his character.

Sohum said: “There is a lot of research gone into my character. My character’s body language, thinking abilities, the look, everything is very different from what I have done before. It’s too soon for me to reveal anything else about my character, but I would like to say that the process was fun and I learned a lot as an actor while preparing for this role.”

Sohum made a big wave with his 2018 release Tumbbad which was a horror-mystery acclaimed critically and was loved by the audience. Though there are speculations of a sequel to the film, no official announcements have been made yet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!