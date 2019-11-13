Panipat: Nawab Shah & Mantra’s First Look From The Period Drama Are Intriguing

Ashutosh Gowariker’s much-awaited period drama Panipat is making all the right kind of noises. The trailer and posters that introduced Arjun Kapoor as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as the evil antagonist – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali – have already made a mark and now the makers have released Nawab Shah and Mantra’s poster as well.

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to introduce the new characters. Introducing Nawab Shah’s character as, “Ibrahim Khan Gardi – Loyalty knows no other God.” For Mantra’s character, Arjun wrote, “Najib-Ud-Daula – Cunning is cutting your enemy’s throat, without him noticing it.”

Talking about the characters, Ibrahim served Peshwa of the Maratha Empire and was captured and killed by the Afghan Pathans during the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761. As for Mantra’s character, Najib-Ud-Daula, he joined hands with Ahmad Shah Abdali, against the Marathas during the war.

In the film, Sanjay Dutt’s character – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali will fight Arjun’s Sadashivrao in the third battle of Panipat. The battle resulted in a huge defeat of the Maratha army.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6 this year. Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure will also play a pivotal role in the film. The film is all set to narrate the historical Third Battle of Panipat. The film recounts the events that led up to one of the mightiest battles ever fought in the history of India.

