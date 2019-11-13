The Body Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Shares A Spine Chilling Snippet Of What Is Yet To Come

One of the supremely talented actors, Emraan Hashmi is currently witnessing a dry phase at the box office but his line up of upcoming releases seems interesting. The Body is one of such projects and the poster of the movie was unveiled just a few days ago.

After the poster, the makers unveiled the teaser, which is quite spine-chilling. It also featured the trailer release date, which is 15th November. Emraan Hashmi shared it on his official Instagram account.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film is inspired by the Spanish thriller “El Cuerpo”. The Body will release on December 13.

The story revolves around a police officer’s search for a body gone missing from a morgue. the film features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

Apart from announcing the release date, the makers have also unveiled The Body’s official poster in which blood can be seen spilling on a floor from a wine glass.

“This December, join the search to find #TheBody. Unravel the mystery on Friday the 13th,” Emraan wrote on Instagram.

The Emraan Hashmi film is backed by Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

