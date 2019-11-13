Mandana Karimi is an Iranian beauty who rose to fame with her debut in Bigg Boss’ house. Ever since then, she has a massive fan following on social media. We often wonder the beauty secret for Mandana Karimi’s skin and hair. She is one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities and today we will be spilling the beans of her beauty, fitness and hair.

Mandana Karimi is very organic when it comes to her skin and beauty regime. Mandana starts her day with warm water and reveals that breakfast is the most important meal of her day. She never skips her breakfast and tries to eat healthy things like fruits, nuts and smoothies. Karimi drinks plenty of whatever throughout the day. She is fond of having green teas too as it helps stimulate the blood circulation.

She workouts every day but reveals that her body is natural. She reveals that aloe vera is really healthy not just to apply on the skin but to eat it. She doesn’t have a trainer at the gym but does exercises on her own. She keeps munching healthy stuff throughout the day. She eats a lot but makes sure that whatever she’s eating is healthy.

She doesn’t follow any diet plan and is really fond of playing sports. For her hair, she applies olive oil and massage it. Now that you have Mandana’s beauty secrets you should totally try it.

