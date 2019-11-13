Try Juhi Chawla’s Easy Trick To Keep Away Dark Circles

Juhi Chawla’s glowing skin and elegant looks have always been a mystery. Even at the age of 52, the actress glows like a diamond and her skin always looks flawless. Today, as she celebrates her 52nd birthday, we thought of digging into her pandora of beauty secrets and found out how she fights dark circles.

Juhi revealed that she places two slices of potato on her eyes for a cooling effect and it helps her keep her under eyes away from any wrinkle and dark circles. Juhi suggested that a person may also opt for a mild night cream for the same as well.

She also suggested that one must not compromise on the quality of products that they use. She said that she always uses good quality cosmetics, which of course are priced quite high so if a person cannot buy these products then one can opt for home remedies as well.





The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress also eats less spicy and more of boiled and baked vegetables for her meals. An important element of her diet is a bowl of yoghurt. Yoghurt keeps a person hydrated, fights dryness and moisturizes the skin as well.

On the work front, Juhi was last seen on the big screen in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Raj Kummar Rao in lead roles.

