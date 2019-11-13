Steal These 3 Outfits From Birthday Girl Juhi Chawla’s Wardrobe For A Perfect Wedding Attire

The saying that old is gold stands true when it comes to Juhi Chawla’s beauty. The actress has aged into a beautiful person and even at 52, the actress looks like a dream. Today, as Juhi ringed her 52nd birthday, we decided to dig into her wardrobe and steal some of her outfits that can be used for a wedding.

Juhi has always loved wearing ethnic and thanks to her, we were able to find 3 wedding-suitable clothes in her wardrobe. From bright colours to eccentric designs, the lady knows how to rock an outfit like a boss. Juhi also knows the art of balancing the outfit with appropriate jewellery and accessories and we absolutely love this skill of hers.

Check out three of her outfits that you can take inspiration from this wedding season.

Juhi’s beige suit is a perfect outfit for a day sangeet. The suit has heavy work on it and one can ditch wearing heavy jewellery with it. The borders at the bottom of the suit and the sleeves made the dress look ethereal. Juhi carried a beige pouch with the outfit and we think that it suited well. She kept her makeup to minimal and wore statement earring with the suit.

Next on the list is a yellow suit that Juhi recently wore on an event. It was an Anita Dongre suit and was a super classy wear. One can wear this outfit for a Haldi event. The suit had golden work on it that made it look stand apart. Juhi added golden danglers and statement rings to complete her look. She went for basic makeup and let her hair down in curls.

This outfit of Juhi’s can be used for a wedding or reception event. Juhi wore a dark green Anarkali suit by Anita Dongre as she stepped out for the recent Ambani wedding. Juhi added a maang tika, a heavy neckpiece, an ornamented choker, bangles and silver rings to compliment the work on the suit. Juhi went for a smokey eye, nude lip shade and highlight for her wedding makeup. She kept her hair down in curls as usual.

Which outfit will you steal from Juhi? Let us know in the comments section below.

