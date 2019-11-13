Laal Singh Chadda’s Motion Logo Is Viral Once Again & It’s Because Of Delhi’s Air Pollution

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the hot topic of discussion ever since its inception and the recent motion logo which was unveiled a few days ago, sparked an excitement amongst fans. And just like every other big release, it too found itself in the radar of netizens as meme material and this time it’s related to Delhi’s air pollution.

In Laal Singh Chaddha’s motion logo, there’s a catchphrase “Hum mein kahani hai ya kahani mein hum”, which is altered by one of those creative users to turn it into “Kya Pata Hum mein pollution hai ya pollution mein hum”. It has backdrop worsening air quality of the capital city.

The video is going viral on Twitter with a hashtag #DelhiAirPollution.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to arrive during Christmas 2020. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as female lead and it went on floors on 31st October.

