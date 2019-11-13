Laal Singh Chadda’s Motion Logo Is Viral Once Again & It’s Because Of Delhi’s Air Pollution

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the hot topic of discussion ever since its inception and the recent motion logo which was unveiled a few days ago, sparked an excitement amongst fans. And just like every other big release, it too found itself in the radar of netizens as meme material and this time it’s related to Delhi’s air pollution.

In Laal Singh Chaddha’s motion logo, there’s a catchphrase “Hum mein kahani hai ya kahani mein hum”, which is altered by one of those creative users to turn it into “Kya Pata Hum mein pollution hai ya pollution mein hum”. It has backdrop worsening air quality of the capital city.

The video is going viral on Twitter with a hashtag #DelhiAirPollution.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

We need to wake up and start reflecting on the choices we make. #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/YxzfWKrMIw — Jibs (@SanskariHorny) November 13, 2019

The situation in Delhi should be a wake up call for all of us!! #DelhiAirPollutionpic.twitter.com/J30pbtYnDj — 🚩रूही 😍 (@ruhi_rua) November 13, 2019

At what point are we going to start acting on it?? #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/TYcAtWYocW — Mike Purnow (@Purnoww) November 13, 2019

It’s time to start thinking. It’s time to start acting. #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/JUQGkF8Stn — Mannu Singh (@Mac_ssr1) November 13, 2019

Ab nahi toh Kab? The situation in Delhi does not seem to be getting better. #DelhiAirPollutionpic.twitter.com/IPqYu3RPiy — Salone (@SAI0NE) November 13, 2019

Delhi is choking. It couldn’t get worse. We need to start reflecting and mending our ways. #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/0vbmsKG0WL — Rowdy Pavan (@Howdy_Pavan) November 13, 2019

The #DelhiAirPollution requires us to come together and take action. pic.twitter.com/fxiQHRz4YJ — Ankit Akkian (@AkkiansAnkit) November 13, 2019

It's high time we need to understand the state of our country right now, it can be reduced only if we all fight against it together #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/bLgawvkPCw — कुमार गौतम (@GuruHTL1) November 13, 2019

Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to arrive during Christmas 2020. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as female lead and it went on floors on 31st October.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!