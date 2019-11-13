Tara Sutaria On Being An Outsider: “I Struggle In Bollywood Parties; It’s Been Happening Since I Was A Kid”

Tara Sutaria made a smashing debut in Bollywood with her all glam avatar in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. And though the actress has done a Disney show previously, she met the larger than life filmmaker, Karan Johar much later.

While it may seem amusing when Tara says that she finds Bollywood parties uncomfortable despite being a part of the Dharma gang, it is true, say’s Tara herself! Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Marjaavaan actress has said, “Yes, I struggle all the time. It’s been happening since I was a kid. I have a twin sister who’s very different and she’s comfortable around people. I’m really shy and awkward. I never used to go to parties while growing up because I was so so scared. Certain experiences stay with you. You put me on stage, I’m myself. But at a party, I’m awkward. There’s nothing wrong with that. But I know a lot of people do.”

Tara, who will next be seen alongside debutant star kid Ahaan Shetty in the Hindi remake to RX 100, titled Tadap further said, “When you don’t know people or not grown up around people, it can be a little overwhelming. I know of people who have said things like, ‘She speaks so properly, she’s sitting so properly. That’s how I was raised. If anyone has an issue, I can’t do anything about it.”

Meanwhile, Tara is currently gearing up for the release of Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, where she will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles. Marjaavaan is slated to release on the 15th of November.

