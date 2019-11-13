Period dramas have always been a favourite for Bollywood. History and grandiose when put together make for a visual treat. But a successful period film is also a result of in-depth character research and its visual representation on-screen. From Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon, here are 5 films that effortlessly transformed their heroines into fierce historic beauties.

Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai in Panipat by Ashutosh Gowariker

The actress has been transformed into a Peshween and does complete justice as a Maratha beauty.

Aishwarya Rai as Jodha in Jodha Akbar by Ashutosh Gowariker

Another class by Ashutosh – Aishwarya looked resplendent as Jodha Bai the fiery Rajput princess with intricate detailing to complete the character.

Priyanka Chopra as Kashi Bai in Bajirao Mastani by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The actress impeccably portrayed the role of Kashibai with a dialect and look that was on point.

Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati in Padmavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The film was under major scrutiny but Deepika was a vision to behold as Rani Padmavati who brought back the essence of the Queen of Chittor.

Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika by Kangana Ranaut

The film saw Kangana on the battlefield as a warrior and lived up to the historic achievements of the Queen of Jhansi.

