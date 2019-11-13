Aditi Rao Hydari’s RED Lehenga Is Perfect For Your D-Day!

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Bollywood. Every now and then she puts up pretty pictures on her social media account and fans can’t keep praising her beauty. Aditi shared pictures wearing a red lehenga and we are totally gushing over it.

Well, the wedding season is around the corner and if you’re getting married this season and still haven’t selected your lehenga; there’s nothing to worry about. Aditi’s lehenga is the perfect d-day outfit. She wore an Anju Modi lehenga which is quite detailed and we are loving every bit of it. The bandhani choli with embroidered sleeves and plunging neckline is just adding the right kind of glam to the outfit. Lehenga is layered into two parts. The outer part is made up of brocade fabric and the inner part is leheriya fabric which is very intricately detailed.

Have a look at the lehenga here:

She paired the lehenga with a net dupatta with hand embroidery on it. She wore it a polki choker and matha-patti with a subtle big nath and jhumkis. She also carried the perfect pair of hand jewellery with lehenga and bright red lips and smokey eyes.

Isn’t the best and right kind of combination for your big day? Why wait, get your bridal lehenga today only.

