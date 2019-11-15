It’s been 44 years since Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay released. Sholay is the one longest-running films in the history of Indian Cinema. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan in prominent roles.

Today we are going to tell you an interesting trivia about Sholay. Fun fact is that actor Amjad Khan, who is loved for his role as Gabbar in Sholay, was almost dropped from the film for not having a deep voice. Scriptwriter Javed Akhtar found his voice too weak for Gabbar Singh’s role and Danny Denzongpa was approached for that role.

Sholay was released on August 15, 1975, and was about two petty criminals, Jai and Veeru (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra). The story revolves around Jai and Veeru who hires retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to get a hold off dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

One lesser-known fact is that the film was not a hit when it released but went on to become a cult with time. The film now is considered to be one of the classics ever made in Bollywood.

