EXCLUSIVE! Bala Director Amar Kaushik's SHOCKING Revelation On Ujda Chaman Row: "Kumar Ji Came To Me & Dinesh Vijan..."

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is right now enjoying the peak of success at the box office office. But the film was surrounded with controversy when the makers of Ujda Chaman accused the makers of Bala of cheating and copying their film. It is now that director Amar Kaushik has cleared his stand in an exclusive interview and also made a shocking revelation.

Ujda Chaman is the official remake of Kanada film Ondu Motteya Kathe revolving around a man dealing with premature balding. Later it turned out that Ayushamnn Khurrana’s Bala was based on the same lines but had a different story.

Followed was a long series of accusations and arguments along with a legal battle. Talking about the same and clearing how he had in the very beginning cleared all the doubts, Amar said, “I was feeling bad for two days post the controversy began. I had no problem that the film (Ujda Chaman) was being made, I was told that there is a similar film in making. Kumarji (Atul Kumar) came to me and Dinu (Dinesh Vijan) that they are making a remake since they had the rights for Ondu Motteya Kathe. I had seen the original and told them that our films were completely different. So I told them you make yours, I will make mine, there is no problem since both are distinctive scripts.”

“Then we went ahead, finished the filming. But later when we were accused of cheating, as a filmmaker I was hurt. You have been behind the script working hard for 7-8 months and someone out of the blue say you copied them, following are more people who accuse and you are clueless kiski copy hai. It was weird, but when the producers are by your side and tell you to focus on the film and not the surrounding negativity you are relaxed,” He added

Further when asked what effect the whole episode had on him he expressed, “There is a phase when it is the final edit and you are developing music, if you get distracted at that point, it ruins your end product. It was an important phase so I didn’t let the controversy to take centre stage in my mind. And eventually now the film is out, turned out glorious on its Friday and no one is talking about that thing.”

Bala directed by Amar Kaushik stars Ayushamnn, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The film is now spreading over the Box Office like wildfire. Meanwhile, Ujda Chaman stars Sunny Singh and Maanvi Gagroo, the film released on November 1 but did not impress the audience as it was expected to and turned out to be a debacle.

