Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Sacred Games 2 Backlash: “Won’t Listen To Any Aira Gaira Natu Khaira”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has his recent release, Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Athiya Shetty hit the theatre screens, but it his Sacred Games 2 portrayal will always remain viewers’ favorite. However, the second season received some major backlash from the show’s loyal followers too for not being up to the mark and the reel life Ganesh Gaitonde is coming out in the open to address it all.

Recently, Nawaz along with Athiya Shetty was busy promoting Motichoor Chaknachoor all over and spilled the beans on various subjects, including the criticism around Sacred Games 2. Upon being asked what he has to say about the criticism Sacred Games 2 received, Nawazuddin told Pinkvilla, “Who are these people? I only take criticism from people who are of my standard. Today, every second person is there to criticize. Yes, I know the show got a little boring but these people criticizing, do they have knowledge of cinema? I can take criticism when the person has equal or more knowledge of cinema. Won’t listen to any aira gaira natu khaira.”

Furthermore, he even spoke about people criticizing the abuses used by his character and how he doesn’t understand the viewers’ mentality. “People are okay watching vulgar songs and scenes but when it comes to abuses said by a character which goes with its traits, they cannot take it,” shared Nawazuddin further.

Meanwhile, Sacred Games 2 also starred Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla amongst others in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!