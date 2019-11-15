After Saying Tiger Shroff Is Single, Sister Krishna Shroff Gives A FIERY Reaction To Disha Patani’s Latest Post

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been linked to each other for years now even though neither of them has confirmed their relationship status. But Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff does have us second-guessing the Baaghi couples relationship status time and again.

And now, as Disha Patani yet again sent temperatures soaring with her Instagram post in a sensual purple sports bra and matching tights by Calvin Klein, Krishna Shroff has given a fiery reaction to Disha’s post by commenting with “Body” accompanied by the fire emoji.

Well, Krishna’s post has certainly left fans wondering if this is the banter between Krishna and her future sister-in-law or is it just two good friends catching up on social media. Meanwhile, Disha reacted to Krishna’s comment by saying, “Thank you kishuu” accompanied by multiple emojis.

Check out the duo’s banter here:

While Krishna had recently said that Tiger Shroff is 100% single, she had also mentioned during a conversation at the “By Invite Only” chat show that she would set up Disha with none other than Fitoor actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

What’s more is that Disha Patani had in one of her interviews with Pinkvilla opened up about her feelings for Tiger saying, “He’s too slow motion, man. I’ve been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learned gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

Disha further went on to say, “He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing.”

Well, we hope you are listening Tiger! On the professional front, Disha has Mohit Suri’s Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to look forward too.

