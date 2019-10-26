Finally, the trailer of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated mass entertainer Dabangg 3 was unveiled a couple of days ago and one clearly sees that this prequel will have different shades of Chulbul Pandey as it will trace the rise of him as an Inspector.

The trailer is highly entertaining with all the mass elements blended perfectly, be it Salman’s heroism, romance, a brooding villain and of course, chartbuster music. A perfect Christmas gift on its way!

Check out the trailer below:

Dabangg 3 Posters Ft. Sonakshi Sinha

Yesterday, Salman Khan reintroduced Sonakshi Sinha’s Rajjo through a very colourful poster of Dabangg 3. In the latest poster we see Sonakshi Sinha donning a Shirt over Saree laced beautifully with her sultry expression. Behind those Black Aviators, Sonakshi is leaning on a motorcycle. Before this, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Salman also revealed the topical poster featuring Sonakshi.

Dabangg 3 Posters

After waiting for months, the first look of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 was unveiled yesterday by the makers in the form of motion poster and first look poster. Backed by tremendous pre-release hype, these newly released aspects are making it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Dabangg 3 is making to our exclusive section ‘How’s The Hype?’, where we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that the promos, songs, posters and everything related to the movie garner and predict upon your votes whether it’s a blockbuster or lacklustre in terms of its pre-release buzz.

First talking about Dabangg 3 motion poster, Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey is seen walking with a Dabangg attitude on his face. The scene is captured with a low angle featuring catchphrase “Swagat toh karo humara” in Salman’s voiceover.

Soon after the motion poster, the first look poster of Dabangg 3 was released featuring Salman Khan in a full sleeve shirt with buttons off. He looks rugged and stylish as well in the poster, especially with his iconic moustache.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The movie is being helmed by Prabhudheva and slated to arrive on 20th December 2019. It also features Kichcha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in key roles.

Dabangg 3 is set to open in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

