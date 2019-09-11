Dabangg 3 Official Motion Poster: Salman Khan With His Epic SWAG(AT) Is Back With Da-Bangg!

Salman Khan fans, he’s back with da-bangg! As anticipated by Koimoi through an exclusive news yesterday, the makers of Dabangg 3 have finally treated its massive fan base with the first ever look from the film in the form of a motion poster, and can we even keep calm?

The poster features Salman Khan in his Chulbul Pandey avatar donning that swagger attitude right on his sleeves as he asks his viewers to welcome him, adding a little twist to his signature dialogue as he says, “Swagat to karo humara”.

Also to be noticed is the low angle shot which made the motion teaser more quirky, truly the Dabangg style fans were waiting for.

Check out the motion poster below:

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva. Salman and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after Wanted in 2009.

Apart from reprising Sonakshi Sinha in her Rajjo avatar, the movie will launch a new face, Saiee, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar. The budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan’s character, Chulbul Panday.

Recently, superstar Salman Khan took a bicycle ride to the sets of Dabangg 3 amid Mumbai rain.

“Mumbai city in the rains… Off to the location to shoot for ‘Dabangg 3‘,” Salman captioned the video on Twitter. In the clip, the “Ready” star is seen in black shorts and zipper paired with cap. As he stopped at traffic lights, he posed with fans for photographs.

