Vicky Kaushal Fans Can Go Till Any Extent; Ready To Turn Into A Pizza For Him!

Fans can go to great lengths for their favourite stars, and Bollywood’s latest sensation Vicky Kaushal has started getting a taste of that. A fan of the National Award-winning actor wants to turn into a pizza for him.

The actor recently shared a black and white picture of his on Instagram and captioned it: “Pizzas, I miss you.” In the photo, Vicky can be seen wearing a sad expression on his face.

Commenting on the post, a fan wrote: “I wish I was a pizza.”

Other fans also commented on the actor’s post, one of which reads: “Get this man all the pizzas he wants!”

Another fan used a line from the actor’s latest song “Pachtaoge” and commented, “Pizzas to you – Mujhe chor k jo tum jaoge, bada pachtaoge.”

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the horror film “Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship” and the biographical drama “Sardar Udham Singh“.

