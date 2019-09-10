Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Other Actresses Slay With Their Looks This Ganesh Festival

The festive season is here and Bollywood divas are leaving no stone upturned to look their glamour’s best and get heads turning with their sartorial traditional choices.

So here are our 3 best picks of actresses we thought stole the show!

1. Shilpa Shetty

The Dhadkan actress rocked a traditional yellow Maharastrian style saree designed by Punit Balan while Shilpa’s hair was done in a simple yet classy ponytail with a few tussles of loose hair falling over her face by Iosis wellness. The actress went all desi with her choice of jewelry too! Check out Shilpa’s look below:

2. Karisma Kapoor

The 90’s beauty has always managed to add the oomph factor to every look she dons and her look this festive season was no different. Styled in a magenta saree by Raw Mango, Karisma looked like a whiff of fresh air with the radiant color. The actress had kept her makeup and hair to a minimal and was styled by Eshaa Amiin.

Check out Karisma’s look below:

3. Kriti Sanon

The leggy beauty rocked a silvery sequenced saree designed by Manish Malhotra. Kriti was styled by Sukriti Grover and looked no less than a diva in her attire. The Heropanti actress had done her hair in a neat bun topping it with a traditional style white gajra.

Check out Kriti’s look below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well do let us know what you think of their looks!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!