Dabangg 3 Co-Star Sudeep Kichcha REVEALS, “Salman Khan Was Slightly Overweight”

The anticipation around Salman Khan’s cop franchise Dabangg is at an all time high as the third installment of the film is reaching its final schedule of shoot. Dabangg 3, which will see Salman reprise his character of Chulbul Pandey, also marks the return of Sonakshi Sinha as the iconic Rajjo, and a drool worthy villain in Sudeep Kichcha!

And now, speaking about the climax of the Prabhudheva directed film, Sudeep has said the climax will see him locking horn with Salman Khan in a bare-chested sequence! Sudeep said he hit the gym with new found vigor to do justice to his character and also to beat the original muscle man of Bollywood and co-star Salman Khan.

Speaking about the same, Sudeep told mid-day in a recent interview, “When we started shooting the movie, he was slightly overweight; it was because of his other commitments. He was aware that [he wasn’t as fit as he would like to be]. So, he hit the gym, and within a month, he had a ripped body. At this age, his determination is unbelievable. It made me hit the gym every day as I didn’t want to look like a joker in front of him.”

Speaking about his apprehensions to match Bhaijaan’s on-screen presence in Dabangg, which is rightly so Khan’s turf, Sudeep said, “Salman is one of the biggest stars. So, you need someone with an equally strong personality to face him. I wondered why they had approached me. But when they explained the concept, I was convinced. Salman is full of life and treats me like family.”

On the professional front, Sudeep has another big ticket release in the pipeline with the multi-lingual Pehlwaan, alongside Suniel Shetty. The film will see Sudeep essay the role of a boxer and the actor said that shooting the film was extremely physically demanding. “Shooting for the boxing and kushti sequences was tough. There were days when I would go back in my vanity van and cry as I was in immense pain.”

