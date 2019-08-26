Ileana D’Cruz & Husband Andrew Kneebone Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Is All Well?

Ileana D’Cruz has always been protective of her personal life and has shared little details about it. Although she has posted so many pictures of her with photographer-boyfriend Andrew Kneebone on social media and has admitted of him being her husband too, she has never shared details about their relationship with media.

Earlier there were rumours of Ileana being pregnant but the actress quashed those rumours too.

However, it seems the relationship of Ileana and Andrew has hit troubled waters because both of them have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. This latest social development of the couple is now making everyone speculate about a breakup.

Earlier in 2017, while talking about keeping her relationship with Andrew Kneebone low key, Ileana told Mid-Day, “I’ve been working in the industry for 11 years. It’s taken me a lot to understand the working culture. We actors get a lot of love, but at times, we get double the amount of negativity for no reason whatsoever.”

The actress added, “There are times when the comments become nasty. It’s not fair for him to go through it. He is a normal person and is entitled to his privacy. I have had people coming and telling me that he is not an Indian and I find it stupid. He is someone who has been special to me and I don’t want to be in a situation where my family is targeted for no fault of theirs.”

We hope the issues between the two get sorted out soon if there are any.

