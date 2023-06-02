Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, has shared a picture with a man, whom one may tag as her boyfriend from her babymoon.

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a couple of snaps from her babymoon. One picture even gives a glimpse of a mystery man’s hand without revealing anything about him. In the same image, she also showcased a diamond ring she was wearing on her ring finger.

Without revealing their faces in the picture, Ileana D’Cruz wrote: “My idea of romance – clearly can’t let him eat in peace.”

Going by her pictures, Ileana D’Cruz is currently on holiday in an undisclosed location. It was in April when Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child.

Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram stories, where she shared a clip of herself sitting on the backseat of a car dressed in a black and white ensemble. She captioned it “Sun’s out, bump’s out.”

Last month, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child, without revealing any details. She had posted a picture of baby onesies with ‘and so the adventure begins’ printed on it and a picture of a ‘mama’ pendant.

It was earlier reported that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. However, none of them confirmed the relationship.

