Ileana D'Cruz Drops An Adorable Selfie With Son Koa Phoenix Dolan As He Is ‘2 Months Already’ - Take A Look

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is celebrating two months of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan by sharing an adorable picture with him on social media.

On Sunday, Ileana took to Instagram to share a selfie with her baby Koa, whom she welcomed on August 1.

In the selfie, Ileana D’Cruz is seen looking at the camera as she holds baby Koa in her arms.

In the caption she wrote: “2 months already.”

It was in August, when Ileana shared the news about her son’s arrival. She shared a glimpse of him and revealed his name.

Sharing the photo, Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “1 week of being your Mama.”

Ileana had announced her pregnancy in April this year and shared photographs of her partner, about whom she had been extremely tight-lipped about. She then revealed the love of her life – Michael Dolan.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in ‘Unfair And Lovely’ with actor Randeep Hooda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Looks ‘Tired & Unhealthy’ Feel His Concerned Fans After A Clip Of His Bulky Self Dancing At An Alleged Birthday Bash Goes Viral: “Health Issues Hai, Gym Bandh Kuch Mahine Liye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News