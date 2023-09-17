Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently made his foray in the space of music videos with the track ‘Zohrajabeen’, is chuffed with Punjabi music trailblazing across the globe.

The actor shared that for him the last 12 months have been exhilarating for him as he got to venture into the OTT space essaying a broad range of characters to now the music video which he described as a great experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda, who has received praise for his work in ‘CAT’, ‘Inspector Avinash’ and ‘Sergeant’, shared: “This year has been a year of a lot firsts for me. From venturing into the OTT space to Playing a Sikh for the first time to a real Dabang UP cop. Also From being just an actor to becoming a writer, director and producer on Mr Savarkar’s biopic. Doing a music video was a similar step.”

He further mentioned: “To step out of my comfort zone, a music video seemed like the right thing to do and I’m very glad I did it. B Praak is one of the best and biggest singers out there. Also it’s not just the song that’s great but his sound is so unusual.”

Randeep added, “There is a lot of angst and pain in his songs written by the great Jaani, especially ‘Zohrazabeen’. To do its title track was a pleasure. The fact that Punjabi music is trail blazing globally is great to see”.

Furthermore, his fans are eagerly awaiting Randeep Hooda’s upcoming movie, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ where he is set to essay the titular role.

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Once Allegedly Hinted At Losing Her Virginity To Akshay Kumar At The Age Of 22, Sources Reported “She May Not Have Even Kissed A Man Before Dating AK” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News