Akshay Kumar and Rekha have gone down in the history of Bollywood for being the A-listers who probably delivered the cringiest song ever of this century! If you have missed the plot, we are talking about the mud clinging shower song ‘In The Night No Control.’ The very song, which was a shocker for all.

The song belonged to the film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, which starred Rekha as the negative lead and also made her win a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Helmed by Umesh Mehra, the film starred Akshay as a WWE wrestler and Raveena Tandon as the female lead.

The film was very popular for a steamy track between Rekha’s Madam Maya and Akshay Kumar’s character. But do you know, she was not the first choice for the film. We guess you know that since it was a wildfire rumour that Akshay Kumar’s now mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, was offered the role first.

However, Dimple was very uncomfortable with the steamy scenes between her and Akshay, and she refused the part. However, there was another actress who was selected for the role. In fact, she even did a photo shoot for the same. It was none other than the actress Mita Vasisht. Does it ring a bell?

Mita Vasisht has been popular on TV for her negative portrayal in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. But she is remembered for her controversial role in a film titled Oops! She played a middle-aged woman who had a scandalous affair with her son’s best friend. The film was controversial as it, for the first time, introduced the concept of striptease in Bollywood.

Coming back to Mita Vasisht being offered Rekha’s role in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. The actress once revealed that she even did a photoshoot for Madam Maya’s role, and her costumes were designed by the Oscar winner Banu Athaiyya.

In an Instagram post, Mita Vasisht revealed, “BHANY ATHAIYA..gratitude and love to you Bhanu! Your presence nurtured, inspired. Your passion for the perfect look and the perfect fit was sublime. I felt so blessed as an actress wearing your creations! (Created for the 1990s film khiladiyon ka khiladi madam maya)”

She even shared her pictures from the photoshoot and oh boy she looked stunning! However, less vicious than what Rekha tranformed into, on-screen. Check out Mita Vasisht’s photoshoot here.

However, later, for reasons best known to her, Mita Vasisht said no to the role, and it finally landed in Rekha’s lap. Rest, as they say, is history.

