Karan Johar On Major Differences Between Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Says "RK Has No Manager, You Ask Him For Dates & He Opens His Phone..."

Karan Johar is one of the most famous names in Bollywood, and the director is friends with all the A-list actors in the entertainment industry. He has no filter and never shies away from expressing his views on different topics on social media. In a recent interview, KJo spoke about his close and dear friend Ranbir Kapoor and how the Brahmastra actor has no PR or manager and handles his own dates while calling him the most ‘patient’. The director spoke about a common trait between RK and Ranveer Singh, and scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Ranbir is one of the most successful actors in B-town and married actress Alia Bhatt. The couple shares a daughter named Raha. The actor doesn’t have his official social media handles and likes to keep his personal life private but never misses an opportunity to express his love for Alia and Raha during his media conferences and interviews.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Karan Johar was asked about the differences between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and sharing a common trait between them; the director mentioned their incredible talent.

KJo said, “He does one film at a time; he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own. You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has all his own dates, he knows exactly which plans he’s doing, he knows his schedule, he knows his days off, he knows his holidays.”

Karan Johar spoke about Ranbir Kapoor’s sense of detachment after a point while calling him ‘patient’ and said, “Ranbir is that guy who will study so hard but come across to school and feel like ‘I don’t know what you guys are talking about, it is easy breezy day’. He can’t pretend because he is too true to what he is. He is the most relaxed person, he’s the most patient human being, you can keep him waiting for 14 hours on a set, and he won’t say a thing.”

KJo and Ranbir last worked together in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in 2016, and the film received raving recognition from fans, and it also starred Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo.

