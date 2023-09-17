Salman Khan has been a superstar ever since he dropped in screen singing “Yahi Sach Hai, Shayad Maine Pyar Kiya.” He was a sensation who turned into a superstar overnight with the Sooraj Barjatya film. However, this was not his OG debut. He has already, entered the industry with a supporting role in the film Biwi Ho To Aisi, where he played Rekha’s ‘devar’!

But do you know that while the Tiger actor struggled for a perfect debut, he already had an alternative career option in his mind? Yes, Salman was not ready to give himself a chance as an actor if his debut film would have flopped.

In fact, he once revealed that if Maine Pyar Kiya had flopped, he would have turned into a director. Salman was so prepped and charged for an alternative career that he was already working on the script even before his debut film with Bhagyashree was released!

Actor Sahil Chaddha, during one of his interviews with Bollywood_Thikana, revealed this detail. He confirmed that Salman Khan told him his alternate career plan when they met at a studio where the actor dropped in to exit a film which was titled Ayee Milan Ki Raat.

This was even before Maine Pyar Kiya released. So ironically, Salman Khan already had a second film even before his first film was released. Though he did not feel confident about the script and decided to quit. The film was later done by actor Avinash Wadhawan.

In the interview, Sahil revealed, “Uska Plan B Tha, Back up plan tha. Aamir sabse pehle aaya, phir Shah Rukh aaya, Salman aur main saath mein aaye. In fact us waqt wo ek film chhodne aaya tha, aaye milan ki raat.”

He further revealed about the Tiger actor discussing his alternate plan, “He said, Meri picture chal gayi to main actor nahi to main director. Main ek film script pe kaam kar raha hun, aur main Aamir ko sunaane ki koshish kar raha hun, Aamir nahi sunna chah raha hai. To do doston ki kahaani hai, Mohnish Bahl aur tu. Usne suna di mujhe kahaani. To maine kaha done. Picture release hui aur he turned a superstar!”

The interview was shared by Bollywood_thikana’s Instagram handle. Check out.

Well, we wonder how Salman Khan would have been as a director. And we are sure he must have inherited the writing genes from his superstar father, Salim Khan, but it would have been a roller-coaster parallel world witnessing Bhaijaan as a ruling director.

Any takes on what kind of films he would have nailed? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

