‘Jiju’ Nick Jonas Pulls ‘Jiji’ Priyanka Chopra Giving A Long & Soft Kiss On The Lips Before Cutting The Cake On Stage During Jonas Brothers’ Live Concert - Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most famous and adorable couples in the entertainment industry. Our ‘Desi Girl’, now ruling Hollywood with her talent, never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances alongside her husband Nick. On to the series of new events, ‘Jiju’ Nick pulled ‘Jiji’ PeeCee during one of his live performances of Jonas Brothers and gave a long and soft kiss on her lips before cutting his birthday cake on stage. Scroll below to watch the video.

Priyanka is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media, with over 89 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek of her luxurious life on the platform, and we love her PDA-filled pictures with Nick and her daughter, Malti Marie.

A new video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra is now going viral on social media where the singer pulls his wife and gives a long and soft kiss on the lips before cutting his birthday cake on stage during the live performance of the Jonas Brothers concert.

An Instagram page named Jerry x Mimi shared the video of the couple; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

We officially declare our Jiju & Jiji are the cutest!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account, penned a heartwarming wish for husband Nick Jonas, and wrote, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby ❤️🥰”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

