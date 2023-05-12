Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been keeping the town alert as she is grabbing the headlines every now and then. Recently, the actress opened up about how she was treated in Bollywood. Somebody shamed her while some cornered her. However, she survived and how. That should be a story for some other day. Today, we bring to you her conversation about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

For those, who are not aware, although that would be a rarity, Priyanka became a mother to a beautiful daughter in 2022 via surrogacy. As soon as she started her journey to motherhood, a lot changed for her on professional as well as personal front and PeeCee pointed out this change in a recent interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in an interview, talked about her life in the 40s and how her mother Madhu Chopra always used to tell her that she would crave companionship in her 30s but she ignored it calling work to be her first love. However, when the void hit her, it hit her hard. Scroll down to read how she balanced her life.

Priyanka in a candid conversation with Femina, asserted the importance of personal life. She said, “Anything I say or don’t say, do or don’t do gets scrutinised. When I got married and now of course after having Malti, my priorities are so different. I want to work with people I like. I want to do movies that I really enjoy. I want to be surrounded by people who make me laugh. I want to make people laugh. I want to go back home. On-time. I finish my job really quickly and then I’m home. That doesn’t mean I don’t love my job. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it before. But, now, I know life is equally important.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas even confessed how she would give up everything for her daughter in a rather emotional chat. “At that time, I took it all completely for granted. I was like, of course, it’s your parent’s job to do that. My career matters. And I didn’t even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I’m in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter,” said the Citadel actress.

PCJ even talked about the ideal scenarios for parenting and how women should raise their sons. “I think that the one thing that we need to do is create a dialogue around parenting, around raising our sons in a way in which there is respect for women, creating opportunities in a society where women are in positions of power. Not just getting jobs, but actually being decision-makers. I think that’s what’s going to change it for us,” the Quantico actress concluded.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her film Love Again. She will start shooting for Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena next. Apart from that she is expected to return to India to work on Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rekha’s Wedding News With Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Was On Newspaper’s Front-Page, It Quoted, “They Enjoyed Each Other’s Company At The Beach, Night-Clubs” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News