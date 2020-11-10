Ever since the format of entertainment has found a new dwelling in form of OTT platforms, the cinema watching experience has changed drastically. But what has become more fascinating is how some actors, with their acting chops and ability to mold themselves in any character, have taken the content level of OTT notches higher. These actors have not only successfully entertained the audience but have also created milestones in the OTT world.

Here’s a list of actors who have owned OTT like a boss!

Saif Ali Khan: His popularity across the country needs no introduction. But when he slayed the web world with his performance in Sacred Games, everyone stopped and took notice once again. No one knew that a new medium could bring a completely different side of an already established star in the world of showbiz! Saif Ali Khan was perhaps the first to change the game on an OTT platform.

Pankaj Tripathi: His performance on the silver screen is an impeccable as it can get but he has re-defined himself with his projects on the OTT platform. Be it his performance as Guruji in Sacred Games or Kaleen Bhaia in Mirzapur, he has nailed every character like a boss! Pankaj Tripathi’s name has become synonymous with good performance and no one can disagree. Now, the actor is not just a dependable name for theatre going audience but also the young audience which prefers customised entertainment.

Ali Fazal: It is safe to say that Ali Fazal has reinvented himself when it comes to the web space. His lead as Guddu bhaia in Mirzapur series has brought him a fan base life never before. His unabashed and uncensored avatar for the web space is garnering a lot of applause. Clearly Ali as a gangster has got more love than any of his lover boy avatars! He has definitely proved that one doesn’t need to be a A Lister to bring in huge audience in the web world!

Saqib Saleem: With two completely different genres within a month on the web space, actor Saqib Saleem has his OTT game on point. He made everyone edgy with his Indian spy character in web series Crackdown (and oh those abs!) and then relaxed everyone with his stand-up comic role in the movie Comedy Couple. If versatility had an address, audience would find themselves knocking on Saqib Saleem’s door in no time. He clearly has it all going well for him and is the web space’s new darling.

Jaideep Ahlawat: This is one actor that made a big entry in the web world with the series Paatal Lok! No one would have thought that Jaideep Ahlawat could be such a surprise package with his character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the series. From screen presence to dialogue delivery, Jaideep had everyone eating off his hands with the kind of performance he delivered.

