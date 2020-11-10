Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 went on to become one of the most celebrated web shows in the Indian scene. While it gave mu h popularity to Pratik Gandhi, it also managed to give acclaim to its supporting actors. Hemant Kher is one such actor who was appreciated for his work. Kher in a recent interview opened up about his struggle in the showbiz and how the breakthrough role has changed things for him now. Read on!

Scam 1992 directed and written by Hansal Mehta is a show based on the controversial life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The show stars Hemant as Harshad’s elder brother and the actor made his part notice with his talent.

Hemant Kher spoke to SpotboyE about his entry to the tinsel town. And how it wasn’t an easy ride. Kher opened up how he belonged to a Farmer family in Gujarat and wasn’t financially very strong. He spoke how he wasn’t in the position to ask money from the family to pursue acting. The actor, after passing out from NSD, came to Mumbai and auditioned for many roles.

Hemant Kher said, “It wasn’t an easy go lucky road. Finally, I became a writer to support my living in Mumbai. Though I was a good writer, I was paid very less. I was even thrown out of shoes as a writer for asking for more creative ways to do things. But I never allowed myself to get bitter by all this, I kept practising my craft. I kept writing and coaching actors. It made me stronger and I learnt all kinds of traits. It was a tough journey but I owe everything to that tough journey.”

Hemant Kher also spoke about his body of works and how he has worked as a writer on various reality shows. The actor reveals that he has been a part of shows like Dance India Dance, Shabaash India, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol.

Hemant Kher said, “I also used to train people for shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz and Cinestars Ki Khoj and have been an acting coach. So, I was always involved with acting. I used to get calls for auditions. But if the role didn’t arouse my acting spirits, I never used to go.

Finally one fine day I got to know that a web series is being made and the story is about Harshad Mehta and the character is that of his elder brother, I felt there would definitely be something in this character about his role and I went to audition for it. Now, everyone is talking about the show,” Hemant Kher added.

