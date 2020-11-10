Shehnaaz Gill is currently shooting in Punjab along with heartthrob Sidharth Shukla and fans are going gaga over the same news. A while ago, the two were spotted leaving for the same at the Mumbai airport and their pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

Shehnaaz is currently shooting in Chandigarh which is very close to her hometown and her father is really mad at her and have sworn to not speak to her forever.

In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santosh Singh Sukh said that she has been shooting in Chandigarh which is just two hours away from his home and can’t come to meet her parents.

“Now when will we get a chance to see her even I do not know as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life!” said Shehnaaz’s father.

Talking about it further, Santosh said that there are a few family friends’ whose kids wanted to take pictures with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants and were excited to see her but Shehnaaz refused saying that there’ll be too many people and she doesn’t have time for the same.

“She should atleast meet her fans in Punjab if she has come here,” Singh concluded.

Although it seems like Shehnaaz Gill’s mother had gone to see her in Chandigarh as the actress shared the pictures with her mom on Instagram. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is having a blast in Punjab with Sidharth Shukla and a while ago, the BB 13 winner shared a video of dancing on Tony Kakkar’s Laila on his Instagram. Take a look:

Hehe, that looks super fun!

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill not going to her hometown to meet the family? Tell us in the comments below.

