Naagin 5 is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show features Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in pivotal roles. From the past few days, there were reports that Mohit Sehgal is soon to take an exit from the show. And it was being said that KumKum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja will be replacing him but the actor has denied all such news.

As per the latest report, Mohit Sehgal has clarified that he is not making an exit from the show and Arjit Taneja has also confirmed that he will not be doing the show. Read the article to know further.

Reacting on the news of his exit from Naagin 5, Mohit Sehgal told India Forums, “It is a lie, I am very much part of the show.” The actor further shared Naagin 3’s creative producer’s Instagram post in which he is seen with Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. While sharing the post on his Instagram story, he wrote, ” Hope this clarifies everything.” Mukta’s caption reads, “#naagin5 trio. 1) good 2) evil but also good. 3) just pure evil and not good. All 3 out story. All three here to stay. @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 @itsmohitsehgal more action, more romance, and so much revenge. All on #naagin5 every #weekend stay tuned.”

Speaking about Arjit Taneja, the actor told Bollywood Life, “I don’t know from where this news is coming. I am not doing the show. It is completely untrue.”

Well, we are happy that Mohit Sehgal isn’t making an exit from the show. What are your views on the same? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

