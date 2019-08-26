Baby Won’t You Tell Me From Saaho: Tremendous Visuals Backed By Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Dreamy Chemistry!

After treating the audiences with the three superbly eccentric songs, now the makers of Saaho are mesmerising the audience with the latest song Baby Won’t You Tell Me, featuring the lead pair Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

The makers raised the excitement with the all-new poster of the film with the tinge of pink hues that totally takes us to the wonderland. Prabhas is seen holding Shraddha Kapoor’s hands and walking along with her. The song Baby Won’t You Tell Me is all set to be a big surprise for all the Prabhas fans as it is mentioned.

The song showcases the dreamy chemistry between both the actors and all we can say is, love is all in the air and we still can’t get enough of it! Moreover, the song is a visual treat with the kind of VFX and videography done.

Psycho Saiyaan, Enni Soni and the recent rage Bad Boy have hit the right chord amongst the audience and the new song Baby Won’t You Tell Me looks like another addition.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

